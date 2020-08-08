AP’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 1,939

Amaravati, Aug 8 : The COVID-19 death toll in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reached 1,939 after 97 more people succumbed to the disease, the highest so far in a single day, according to health officials.

Guntur recorded the maximum 14 deaths, followed by Anantapur 11, Kurnool 10, West Godavari 10, Chittoor 8, Nellore 8, Prakasam 7, Srikakulam 7, East Godavari 6, Visakhapatnam 5, Vizianagaram 5, Krishna 4, and Kadapa 2.

Even as a slight dip was noticed over the previous day, the Covid tally on Saturday remained above 10,000 in line with trends of the past five days. But compared to the 10,171 cases on Friday, Andhra Pradesh reported a slightly lower figure of 10,080 cases on Saturday morning, officials said.

The overall tally in the state now stands at 2,17,040.

On Saturday, fresh cases in four digit numbers were recorded in two districts, while the remaining eleven districts reported three-digit Covid numbers.

Kurnool topped the list with 1,353 new cases followed by East Godavari with 1,310 cases.

The lowest tally of 391 cases was reported in Krishna district.

The highest single day count of 10,376 cases was recorded on July 31 while the highest single day death count of 89 cases was reported on Friday.

In all, 62,123 tests were conducted on Saturday in comparison to the 62,938 tests on Friday. Incidentally, Saturday’s testing figures include 31,781 rapid antigen tests.

As many as 9,151 persons were discharged on Saturday. Currently there are 85,486 active cases in the state even as 1,29, 615 persons have been recovered so far, officials added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.