AP’s COVID-19 tally crosses one lakh mark

Amaravati, July 27 : The number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh crossed the one lakh mark on Monday after 6,051 people were found infected in the last 24 hours, the state health department said.

The tally has now reached 1,02,349, it said.

The new cases were detected from a sample size of 43,127 tests which also include 16,543 rapid antigen tests. Andhra Pradesh has conducted a total of 16,86, 446 tests as of Monday.

While one district reported fresh cases in four digit figures, the remaining twelve districts reported covid cases in triple figures on Monday. East Godavari topped the list with 1210 new cases, followed by Guntur with 744 cases. Kurnool, Visakhapatnam, and Anantapur also reported high numbers at 664, 655, and 524 new cases respectively.

The single day high of 8,147 cases were earlier recorded on Friday.

Meanwhile, the day count of deaths fell considerably to 49 on Monday in comparison to the 56 deaths reported on Sunday. TheAoverall death toll now stands at 1,041.

The state’s death toll breached the 1,000 mark on Sunday.

The all time high of 61 deaths was reported on Thursday.

In all, 3,234 persons were discharged from hospitals and covid treatment centres after recoveries. As on date, there are 51,701 active cases in the state, while 49,558 persons have been declared as cured and discharged.

Meanwhile, there have been no new additions to the covid tally from returnees to the state. Till date, 2,461 cases have been identified as covid positive among persons who returned from other states. The active cases tally in this category currently stands at 16, while 2,445 persons have been declared as recovered till Monday.

Similarly, the cumulative tally of covid patients in the foreign returnees category remains static at 434, while 432 persons have been discharged after getting cured. As of Monday, 2 cases are receiving treatment for covid infection in the state.

