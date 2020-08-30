AP’s Covid graph surges with 10K cases; tally mounts to 4.24 lakh

Amaravati, Aug 30 : Maintaining the steep rise, Andhra Pradesh reported more than 10,000 Covid-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday, as the state’s tally touched 4.24 lakh, health officials said.

The coronavirus toll mounted to 3,884 as 88 fresh casualties were reported.

The officials on Sunday said that the state reported 10,603 new cases during the last 24 hours. pushing the state’s tally to 4,24,767.

Andhra Pradesh has overtaken Tamil Nadu as the second worst affected state in terms of number of Covid-19 cases. Besides, Maharashtra continued to top the chart with over 7 lakh cases.

Andhra Pradesh also has the fifth highest death toll in the country.

Officials said despite a large number of fatalities, the mortality rate was still low at 0.92 per cent against the national average of 1.81 per cent.

According to a media bulletin by the State Command Control Room, a maximum of 14 fatalities were reported from Nellore district, 12 from Chittoor and nine from Kadapa district. Seven deaths each were registered in Anantapur and West Godavari districts, six each in East Godavari and Srikakulam and five each in Krishna, Kurnool and Vizianagaram. Four people each died in Prakasam and and Visakhapatnam districts.

Chittoor is the worst affected district in terms of fatalities with 406 deaths so far, followed by East Godavari (384), Kurnool (372) and Guntur (369).

During the last 24 hours, 1,090 cases were reported from East Godavari district, pushing the district’s tally to 58,020, the highest in the state. As many as 1,028 cases were reported from Nellore and 979 from West Godavari, officials said.

As many as 9,067 people have recovered on Sunday, taking the total recoveries in the state to 3,21,754.

The state now has 99,129 active cases with maximum 18,443 active cases in East Godavari, followed by 10,046 in Prakasam, 8,837 in Chittoor, 7,553 in Guntur and 7,742 in Vizianagaram.

During the last 24 hours, the authorities conducted 63,077 tests comprising 33,823 VRDL/Truenat/NACO tests and 29,254 rapid antigen tests. With this the state has so far tested 36,66,422 samples, officials added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.