APSRTC offers 20% discount on buses travelling to Hyderabad

Hyderabad:The Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) on Tuesday announced that it is offering a 20% discount on fares to Hyderabad.

The discount will be applicable on air conditioned buses including Garuda, Night Rider, Indra, Amaravati, and Vennela sleeper services from Vijawada to Hyderabad. APSRTC regional manager M Yesu Danam said, “Passengers travelling from Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Auto Nagar, and Gudivada bus depots to Hyderabad till February 28, are eligible for the discount.”

Discounts are applicable on all days except for Sundays while travelling to Hyderabad. Those who are travelling from Hyderabad to Vijaywada will be eligible for discounts on all days except for Fridays. Garuda services will charge Rs 785 to passengers travelling from Machilipatnam-BHEL on regular days. The amount will come down to Rs 685.

The Night-Rider bus service between Machilipatnam and BHEL will charge Rs 640 for a seat, and Rs 800 for a berth. The Indra bus service between Gudivada and BHEL will cost Rs 555, while Amravati services between Vijayawada and Hyderabad will cost Rs 535.