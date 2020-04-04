APYS serves free food to needy during lockdown

Hyderabad: Today APYS ( Ambedkar Pule Yuvajana Sangam)team along with Surya Chandra Group And Ex Fire Service Men distributed cooked Food among 250 daily wage earners of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar near ECIL.

Area Corporator Lalita, Bandi Kiran APYS telangana Convenor, Ram Chandra Of Surya Chandra group, APYS team Rakesh, Nagaraju, Ramesh, Vijay and others participated.

