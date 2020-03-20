AQI ‘Moderate’ in Delhi; rains predicted

New Delhi: The national capital on Friday witnessed ‘moderate’ air quality with AQI at 132, and forecast of light rain on Sunday that was expected to further improve it.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted cloudy sky for the day with possibility of light rain or drizzle.

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), isolated to scattered rainfall is expected on Saturday as well.

“The AQI is expected to improve to the lower end of moderate on Saturday and moderate to satisfactory category on Sunday,” SAFAR said.

The minimum temperature on Friday was recorded at 16.4 degrees Celsius, normal for the season. The maximum temperature during the day is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Source: IANS

