AR Rahman appreciates NEET 2020 Topper Soyeb’s success in 4 terms

Bhubaneshwar: NEET 2020 Topper – Soyeb Aftab has been the talk of the town ever since he became the first person to score full marks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admissions. Soyeb has scord 720 out of 720 marks in NEET 2020 Examinations to secure All India Rank, AIR 1.

Congratulating NEET 2020 Topper Soyeb Aftab, numerous among the general public and renowned personalities have shared tweets. Likewise, singer AR Rahman too hailed the success of the youngster on Twitter.

AR Rahman’s appreciation post for Shoyeb Aftab

Taking to his Twitter handles, AR Rahman reacted to the news report about the success story of NEET 2020 Topper Soyeb Aftab. The music composer-singer felt the success highlighted four points, ‘education’, ‘enlightenment’, ‘elevation’ and ‘inspiration’, which he used in the form of hashtags. Take a look at his tweet here:

NEET 2020 Topper Soyeb Aftab’s success story

Soyeb Aftab, 18, from Odisha has set a record in NEET’s history by scoring 720 out of 720 full marks in the entrance examination. Aftab and his family are currently in Kota in Rajasthan where Aftab had been receiving coaching from Allen Institute for NEET for the past two years.

In an interview with Times Now, NEET 2020 Topper, Soyeb Aftab opened up about his financial struggles and how he was not certain if his family could afford coaching classes in Kota.

“My father’s construction business worked and I was able to take admission in Allen’s in Kota. My mother moved from Odisha to Kota with me along with my younger sister to support my dream and ensure that I was able to concentrate on my studies,” he said.

He also revealed his struggle with NEET preparations and said that he used to go to his coaching classes directly from school which usually started at 6 am finished at 7 pm. After which, he used to devote two-to-three hours for self-study.