AR Rahman set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai tonight

Abu Dhabi: Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman is all set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai—the world’s largest cultural gathering on December 22, 2021.

The performance will take place at Expo’s Jubilee Stage at 8 pm UAE time (9:30 pm IST) bringing a mix of his most loved Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam compositions – all performed by the ensemble.

It has been almost two years since the composer has performed his timeless music. He will be joined by a host of other Indian musicians and stars during the show.

Taking about the event, AR Rahman told English Al Arabiya, “It feels really special to come back for this Expo 2020 performance with some of my favourite singers and instrumentalists to play three decades of my music! We are going to premiere music from our most ambitious project for you… Are you ready?”

1 day to go till the maestro @ARRahman, accompanied by Hariharan, Andrea Jeremiah, Jonita Gandhi, Shweta Mohan, Haricharan, Ranjit Barot, Benny Dayal and Javed Ali take the Jubilee stage at #Expo2020 #Dubai.🤩



Watch them perform your favourite songs LIVE, at 8 PM tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/Bw7LQB18gb — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) December 21, 2021

AR Rahman will be accompanied by several other maestro include legendary Harìharan, musical director Ranjit Barot; Indian actor and musician Andrea Jeremiah; and popular playback singers Benny Dayal, Jonita Gandhi, Haricharan, Javed Ali, Shweta Mohan and Rakshita Suresh, plus rappers Blaaze and Shivang.

Expo visitors will be able to enjoy the concert for free, which is included in the ticket price. However, those wishing to attend the concert should get there early as admission is on a first-come-first-serve basis. Tickets will be available through the website.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, you are required to be fully vaccinated and able to present a 96-hour negative PCR test result to attend this event.

Attendees between 12-15 years are required to show proof of a negative PCR test taken no more than 96 hours prior to the event time. Attendees 12 years and below do not require a PCR test.

Everyone should have Al Hosn application at the venue to enter. Face masks are mandatory requirement for all guests 2 years of age or older.