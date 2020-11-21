AR Rahman shares daughter Khatija’s childhood pic with Rajnikanth

Mumbai: Indian music maestro AR Rahman, who keeps sharing epic throwback pictures, recently took a trip down memory lane and shared a childhood picture of his daughter Khatija with superstar Rajnikanth.

The picture which AR Rahman shared on Instagram is reportedly taken during the filming of Rajinikanth’s blockbuster film, Padayappa, in 1999. In the picture, Rajinikanth can be seen carrying little ‘princess’ Khatija in his arms and posing together for a photo. While Rajinikanth wore a white kurta, little Khatija can be seen wearing a blue dress.

AR Rahman captioned it as, “My little princess @khatija.rahman with Thalaivar ..Padayappa 1999 I guess…”

Check out the picture here:

Directed by KS Ravikumar, Padayappa released in April 1999 and became the highest-grossing film back then. The film featured Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Soundarya and Sivaji Ganesan in the lead roles. The songs and background music were composed by AR Rahman.

AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu got married in 1997 are they are also parents to daughter Raheema and a son named Ameen

The Oscar-winning composer, AR Rahman has composed over 100 songs in several languages in a career spanning three decades, recently co-wrote and produced the film 99 Songs, for which he has also designed the original score. His awards and recognitions include six National Awards and several Filmfare Awards from across Bollywood and the South film industry along with Oscars and Grammys.

AR Rahman was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 2000 and Padma Bhushan in 2010 for his contribution to Indian music.

On workfront, he will be composing for his upcoming Bollywood film, ‘Atrangi Re’ which sees Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead roles.