AR Rahman shares unique fan art on social media

MansoorUpdated: 10th December 2020 9:09 pm IST

New Delhi: Impressed by an art piece of him created by a fan, musician AR Rahman on Thursday posted a picture of the art on Instagram.

The art features an outlined sketch of Rahman’s face on a piece of paper that is dedicated to celebrating the beauty of Tamil script through custom lettering, calligraphy and typography.

The post shared by the star gained more than seventy-four thousand likes including one from Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.

To acknowledge the art, Rahman tagged the fan’s official Instagram account with the post.

Source: ANI

