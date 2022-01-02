AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija gets engaged

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 2nd January 2022 7:42 pm IST
Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed(L), Khatija Rahman (R)

Mumbai: Music maestro AR Rahman’s eldest daughter and musician Khatija Rahman on Sunday announced her engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed.

Khatija Rahman, who is in her 20s, took to Instagram and shared a picture collage of herself with Mohamed, a sound engineer.

The duo got engaged on December 29.

“With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer.

“The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones. #ThankYou,” she captioned her post.

Last year, Khatija Rahman sang a song called “Rock A Bye Baby” for the Kriti Sanon-starrer comedy drama “Mimi”, which was composed by her father.

