AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija to perform at Expo Dubai 2020

Music composer AR Rahman’s daughter, singer Khatija Rahman and 16-year-old pianist Lydian Nadhaswaram who plays two pianos at once will take the centre stage and perform as part of the Firdaus Orchestra, ahead of the ensemble’s celebration of World Children’s Day at Dubai Expo 2020 on November 20.

The duo performances will also strike a note of nostalgic Disney classics such as Beauty and the Beast and Little Mermaid. Khatija and Lydian performance will start at 3:00 p.m at Jubilee Park in Dubai Pavillion.

Speaking to Khaleej Times Khatija Rahman said Children’s Day helps me to embrace my inner child. It’s nice to have a big celebration like this upcoming performance.

The Firdaus Orchestra (Firdaus meaning ‘paradise’ in Arabic) is a trailblazing, all-female orchestra that wants to show young girls they can have a career in music. This is led by Oscar award-winning composer AR Rahman.

It comprises musicians of 23 nationalities and ages, ranging from 16 to 51, demonstrating how music is accessible to and for everyone, with the additional stars highlighting the importance of inspiring future talent.

Khatija Rahman believes the Firdaus Orchestra celebrates diversity and breaks down gender stereotypes. “It is a ground-breaking orchestra, and there need to be more initiatives like this so we can see more women bridging the gender gap in roles such as producers, sound engineers, composers, directors, and in technical fields,” she says.

Expo ticket holders who wish to attend the orchestra’s performance are advised to arrive early. Due to limited capacity at the venue, access will be granted on a first-come, first-serve basis.