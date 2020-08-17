AR Rahman’s ‘Thamizha Thamizha’ recreated by 65 singers on I’Day

By Mansoor Published: 17th August 2020 5:07 pm IST
AR Rahman

Chennai: On the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day, 65 musicians have come together to sing a new rendition of AR Rahman’s “Thamizha Thamizha”.

Titled “Together As One”, the song is jointly composed in five languages — Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Rahman, who had composed the original track for Mani Ratman’s 1992 Tamil feature “Roja“, posted the song on Twitter.

“Happy to be releasing #TogetherAsOne, a track of unity during these difficult times! 65 Singers have come together to present this ‘Thamizha Thamizha’ reprise for a very important cause”

he tweeted alongside the song’s link.

South stars Mohanlal, Ram Charan and Yash also tweeted the video on their respective Twitter handles.

Among the popular names who have lent their voices for the track are Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan, KS Chithra, Mano, Janaki Iyer, Krishnachandran, Ganga, Gopika Purnima and Haricharan.

Veteran singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who is currently battling for his life at a hospital after getting diagnosed with coronavirus, also features in the video of the song.

All the singers executed, shot and produced their bit for the song from their respective homes.

The track has been produced and released by the non-profit group United Singers Charitable Trust (USCT).

Source: PTI
