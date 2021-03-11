AR Rahman’s upcoming movie ’99 songs’ gets release date

Mumbai: The versatile music composer and Oscar winner AR Rahman’s film production venture “99 Songs”, a musical-romance drama, is all set to release theatrically on April 16.

Sharing the film poster on Twitter AR Rahman wrote, “Happy to share that #99Songs will release on April 16, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by @vishweshk and featuring the talented actors @itsEhanBhat & #EdilsyVargas. @jiostudios @YM_Movies @idealentinc @JioCinema.”

More about AR Rahman’s production venture 99 Songs

Backed by Rahman”s production company YM Movies, “99 Songs” is presented by Jio Studios. It will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, 99 Songs” marks AR Rahman’s debut into scriptwriting and film production. He has also composed the original score and 15 songs for the film, starring newcomers Ehan Bhat and Edilsey Vargas.

AR Rahman is the only musician from India to win an Oscar Award. Not only this, the music maestro is also a recipient of Grammy and has been inspiration to many. Also known as ‘Mozart of Madras”, Rahman made his debut as music composer in the 1992 film Roja by Mani Ratnam. And after that there is no looking back for him.

(With inputs from IANS)