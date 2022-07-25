Arab countries seek good relations with Iran: Jordan’s King Abdullah II

Amman: King Abdullah II of Jordan has said all Arab states would seek good relations with Iran on the principles of good neighbourliness, mutual respect for sovereignty, and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.

Expressing his belief that disagreements should be resolved through dialogue, the Jordanian king said that the region needs cooperation and coordination rather than crises and conflicts, Xinhua news agency reported, citing al-Rai newspaper.

However, he warned against what he called “regular attacks from Iran-linked militias,” noting a change in Iran’s behavior is “in the interest of everyone in the region, including Iran and its people.”

When asked about the possibility of launching an “Arab NATO,” he said the issue “is not currently under discussion,” while highlighting the necessity for an institutional Arab defence system.

“If we look at the threats facing us today, we will find they threaten all of us, and thus require Arab cooperation, especially the renewed terrorist threat and networks of organized drug and arms smuggling,” the king explained.

