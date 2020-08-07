Arab countries send medical aid to Lebanon

Riyadh: Arab countries have started sending medical aid to Lebanon. A massive blast in the capital earlier this week killed at least 135 people and injured nearly 5,000.

Humanitarian aid including field hospitals have reached Beirut.

Morocco

King Mohammed VI of Morocco gave instructions for sending emergency medical and humanitarian aid to the Lebanese people, according to country’s official news agency Maghreb Arabe Presse (MAP).

The aid includes a military field hospital which will be operated by 100 health professionals, including 14 doctors.

“The Moroccan assistance also includes a batch of first aid drugs, food products (canned food, legumes, powdered milk, oil, sugar, etc.), tents and blankets to accommodate the disaster victims.

“It also includes medical equipment for the prevention of COVID-19, notably protective masks, visors, gowns and hydro-alcoholic gel,” said MAP.

Saudi Arabia

The first plane with aid from Saudi Arabia arrived in Lebanon on Friday for victims of Beirut’s port explosion, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) said.

Two planes departed from King Khalid International Airport on Friday carrying more than 120 tons of medical supplies, tents, shelter kits and food for those affected by the blast. A specialized team from the center to follow up and supervise the distribution operations were also on board the planes, The Arab News reported.

Qatar

Qatar on Thursday sent four plane loads of medical and humanitarian aid along with field hospitals.

Tunisia

Tunisian President Kais Saied sent two military planes carrying food, drugs and medical supplies to Lebanon. 100 injured Lebanese will be brought back to Tunisia for treatment.

Egypt

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced that two planes loaded with medical supplies are ready to be sent to Lebanon and that health teams from Egypt had reached Lebanon.

UAE

The United Arab Emirates sent a plane carrying 30 tons of humanitarian and medical aid.

Bahrain

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa pledged urgent humanitarian aid to the country. The Bahrain Red Crescent Society donated $50,000 to the Lebanese Red Cross.