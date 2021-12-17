Arab League, IAEA officials discuss Iran, Israel nuclear issues

Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 17th December 2021 12:49 pm IST
Arab League (AL) Secretary General, Ahmed Aboul-Gheit

Cairo: Arab League (AL) Secretary General, Ahmed Aboul-Gheit has discussed in Cairo with the visiting International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General, Rafael Mariano Grossi, the nuclear issues in Iran and Israel, according to the AL’s statement.

Aboul-Gheit on Thursday called on Israel to “join the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and to put all its nuclear activities and facilities under the IAEA’s supervision.”

The meeting also tackled the Iranian nuclear talk’s latest developments, Xinhua news agency reported.

boul-Gheit highlighted that the concerns of the Arab countries over the Iranian nuclear deal should be considered.

