Arbaaz Khan’s second marriage on cards?

Mumbai: Is Arbaaz Khan set to walk down the aisle again? This the question that has been popping up fans’ minds ever since he called it quits with Malaika Arora. Arbaaz is currently dating model Giorgia and the couple has been seeing each other for over 4 years now. From attending parties, family gatherings together, going to vacations to posing together for the shutterbugs, their PDAs are hard to miss.

And now, Giorgia Andriani spilled beans about her wedding with Salman Khan’s brother. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the model-turned-actress was asked about her future plans with her beau Arbaaz, to which she said they are not looking to get married anytime soon as they are ‘very good friends’.

“Like I said we’re very good friends. But coming to wedding or marriage, to be honest, it is something that we’re not really looking at. The lockdown has made us think. In fact, it has made people either come closer or to drift apart,” Giorgia was quoted saying to the newportal.

Arbaaz Khan was earlier married to Malaika Arora. The former couple parted ways in 2017 and are co-parenting their son Arhaan Khan, who is pursuing studies abroad. On the other hand, Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor.

On the professional front, Giorgia was last seen in a T-series music video Dil Jisse Zinda Hain alongside popular actor Gurmeet Choudhary.