Archer Himani Malik tests positive for Covid-19

Pune, Nov 6 : Archer Himani Malik, who is part of the ongoing national camp at the Army Sports Institute here, has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

In a statement, the Sports Authority of India said that as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), campers who are a part of the national archery camp currently in progress, were given a RT-PCR test to know their Covid-19 status upon their arrival.

“Of the 23 campers who were tested, one Himani Malik tested positive for Covid-19 while the other 22 came negative,” SAI said in a release.

The South Asian Championship gold medallist is currently asymptomatic and has been admitted to a hospital in the city as a precautionary measure, it further informed.

“All precautions as established in the SAI SOPs are being followed to ensure that the camp can carry on in a safe and secure manner,” SAI further said.

Last week, a member of the support staff attached to the national archery team at ASI, had also tested positive for the virus.

SAI had informed that the training camp at ASI was suspended for two days — October 31 and November 1 — and “all precautions were taken with campers being isolated and restricted to their respective rooms for those two days”.

However, after that, the camp had resumed on Monday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.