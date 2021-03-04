Archer missed 4th Test due to right elbow issue: ECB

Ahmedabad: England fast bowler Jofra Archer was not included in the playing XI for the fourth Test against India due to an injury in his right elbow, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

“Jofra Archer is not playing in this Test match due to his ongoing right elbow issue. The ECB medical team will provide an update in due course,” said the ECB in a statement.

The ECB also said that all-rounder Ben Stokes has been hit by a stomach bug, same as the one that has affected some other members of the touring party.

However, Stokes was included in the XI and turned out to be England’s highest scorer in their first innings with 55, on the first day of at the Narendra Modi Stadium. He put up a crucial partnerships with Jonny Bairstow (48 runs) for the fourth wicket and Ollie Pope (43 runs) for the fifth. England were eventually all out for 205.

Changing weather in Ahmedabad seems to have affected the English camp. A sudden rise in temperature here has affected the visitors with a few members, including assistant coach Paul Collingwood, reportedly suffering from diarrhoea.

England captain Joe Root confirmed that a bug has hit the camp without confirming what it was or how many players were affected.

“There’s been a little bit of stuff flying around. We’ll keep monitoring it. To be honest, I don’t know exactly who’s been affected badly at this stage but it’s just really important we try and give everyone the best chance of being available for selection ahead of this game,” Root told the British media.

India captain Virat Kohli, however, confirmed that none of the Indian players have contracting any ailment.

“There are no health concerns or health issues. Everyone is fit and fine. Probably, [England players] would have been caught by a change in weather. It has been pretty hot over the last couple of days. It was pretty pleasant the first few days. That obviously becomes a factor at this time of the year when the weather changes rapidly. It takes a bit of time to adapt,” said Kohli on Wednesday.