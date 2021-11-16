Archimedes Green Energys to unveil first-of-its-kind its wind turbine

Hyderabad: City-based Archimedes Green Energys Private limited is set to launch its ‘Rooftop Wind Turbine’ which will produce ‘green energy’ at the RENEWX-2021, here from November 19 at the Hitex exhibition center.

The project was initiated a couple of years earlier and the ‘Rooftop Wind Turbine’ is the first of its kind in India to generate green and sustainable energy, said a press release from the company on Tuesday. Speaking of the turbine, Suryaprakash Gajjalla, CEO of Archimedes Green Energys, claimed that it is a ‘Make in India’ product.

Gajjala is also a recipient of the MSME National Award from the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). Speaking about the turbine, he said, “The Korean Government has given us the grant to demonstrate and study its performance of the Archimedes Wind Turbine in and around southern states of India. This project is undertaken in association with Gitam University, Hyderabad.”

He added that the Rooftop turbine is silent and can generate half of a household’s energy requirement. “That too it is renewable, clean, and green energy. Wind power is one of the cleanest sources of renewable energy in the world,” he stated.

The product has been manufactured in India with the help of Korean ESCORTS and Dutch technology. “The Archimedes Wind Mill will be showcased at the two-day expo on renewable energy, RENEWX-2021. it can produce 1kWh of energy at an average wind speed approximately half an average household’s energy use,” Gajjala further added.

Elaborating about the product, he said that the Archimedes windmill is a new type of wind turbine comprising three circular blades which are wrapped around one another and then expanded. This creates a three-dimensional conical turbine, similar to elongated shells found on the beach.

Wind energy, as an alternative to burning fossil fuels, is plentiful, renewable, widely distributed, clean, produces no greenhouse gas emissions during operation, consumes no water, and uses little land. Unlike solar power planets, it occupies very little space. The price of the product is not yet fixed, added the release.