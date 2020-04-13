Architect and Prof. Mir Azmath Ali Khan dies

Hyderabad: Azmath Ali Khan’s lineage goes back to Nawab Mir Akbar Ali Khan Sikandar Jah Bahadur, popularly known as Nizam III.

He sketched historical monuments to create awareness on conserving heritage.

For the last four decades Mir Azmath Ali Khan just did that – producing a wealth of drawings of every monument you can think of. He started off his ‘Save heritage’ mission with the historic Mecca Masjid and then moved to the bustling Charminar and other spots.

