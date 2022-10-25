Are central agencies preparing ‘profiles’ of border residents?

New Delhi: Central agencies are reportedly preparing ‘demographic and economic profiles’ of residents residing in Rajasthan’s border areas with sizeable Muslim populations.

The Telegraph quoted union home ministry sources saying that the move is a ‘routine exercise’ to keep an eye on activities along the border.

However, the move could trigger charges of religious profiling of Muslims ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly polls.

A similar exercise also took place in West Bengal ahead of assembly polls in 2021, Telegraph reported.

It is also reported that the officials declined to comment on the question ‘whether such exercises are being done in Hindu-dominated border areas’

Rejecting the ‘routine exercise’ claim, a former joint director of IB questioned why it is not being done in all border areas irrespective of residents’ religion.

Border Security Force (BSF), in 2018 prepared a report that highlighted an increase in the Muslim population in areas near the Pakistan border. The report also highlighted the rise in religious places in the areas.

Later, the report attracted charges of religious profiling.