Are JNTUH affiliated colleges charging placement, project fees?

Hyderabad: Many students of various engineering colleges affiliated with Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) alleged that the college managements are charging excess fees in the name of exam fee, placement fee, and project charges.

According to a report published in the Times of India, students claimed that these colleges are charging project fees as high as Rs. 10000 despite the fact that the university has not prescribed any such fee.

A Twitterati has written, “Sir @KTRTRS, @KTRoffice JNTUH board declares that there is no fee for project. But our college management is demanding Rs 10,000 for project fee. Management not following the board orders”.

Another student has written that the college management is asking Rs. 8000 for the placement training given from January 15 to March 15. The student has claimed that the fee for the training cannot be more than Rs. 3000.

Meanwhile, college managements said that fees of many students are pending and it is becoming difficult to pay salaries of teachers and maintain the infrastructure.

Commenting on the allegations, the concerned authorities of JNTUH said that no written complaint has been received from the students. “If we receive the complaint, appropriate action will be taken against the colleges”, they added.