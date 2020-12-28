Are pharma companies using cow’s blood in COVID vaccines? Hindu Mahasabha seeks clarification

New Delhi: Hindu Mahasabha Chief Swami Chakrapani wrote a letter to President of India Ram Nath Kovind seeking clarification from both government and pharmaceutical companies on the ingredient of the COVID-19 vaccines.

In the memorandum to the President, Chakrapani asked whether COVID-19 vaccines contain cow’s blood or any substance that “hurts the spirit of Hindu Sanatan Dharma”.

Recalling a controversy from the late 1850s, he said that earlier, the British used cow fat in cartridge to corrupt religion. At that time, Mangal Pandey foiled the attempt, he added.

UAE Fatwa Council

Earlier, Muslims expressed concerns over the alleged use of substances that is not allowed in Islam.

However, UAE Fatwa Council issued a clarification and said that the use of the COVID vaccine is allowed in Islam even if it contains non-halal ingredients as it is preventive medicine and there is no alternative to it..

In the fatwa, it also cited the highly contagious nature of the disease that has not only impacted the economies of almost all the countries over the world but also claimed millions of lives globally.

The council further added that the people should cooperate with their respective governments for the success of the vaccination campaigns.