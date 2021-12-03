Are schools in Hyderabad adhering to COVID norms?

Hyderabad: Ever since the detection of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, parents of students studying in schools in Hyderabad are worried.

A few of them are claiming that the educational institutions are not adhering to COVID-19 norms and putting children at risk.

The Hans India quoted Shivanghi, a parent, saying that most of the schools in Hyderabad are not sanitizing the premises regularly. They are not even checking the temperature of the students attending the classes on regular basis.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail, president of Telangana Parents Association for Child Rights and Safety alleged that schools in Hyderabad are forcing students to attend the in-person classes to extract fees. By not following COVID-19 norms they are putting children at risk, he added.

Schools in Hyderabad, other districts will function as usual: Education minister

Recently, Telangana education minister Sabitha Indrareddy clarified that schools in Hyderabad and all other districts in Telangana will continue to run as usual.

She has suggested the school managements to strictly adhere to COVID-19 norms.

Another 27 students test positive

In the Sangareddy district of Telangana, 27 students have tested positive for Coronavirus in Mahatma Jyothirao Phule BC Welfare School, Indresham.

Earlier, 46 students from the same district had tested positive for COVID-19.

Omicron cases in India

Yesterday, two cases of Omicron, a variant of COVID-19 that was detected first in a South African country, have been detected in Karnataka.

Balram Bhargava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (IMRC) confirmed that both persons had travelled to South Africa. Their contacts have been identified and are under monitoring, he added.