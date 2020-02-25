‘Are you Hindu or Muslim?’: Journo recalls horrific experience

A+ A-

New Delhi: Things spiraled out of control in northeast Delhi on Monday and misguided youths decided to take the law in their hands by unleashing violence based on religious identity.

Recounting his horrible experience a Times of India Journalist narrates: “My horrifying experience began when I reached Maujpur Metro Station around 12.15pm. I was taken by surprise when a Hindu Sena member suddenly approached me offering to put tilak on my forehead saying it would make my work “easier”. He could see me with cameras, which identified me as a photojournalist. However, he was insistent. “You are also a Hindu, bhaiya. What is the harm?”

The journalist further adds: “Around 15 minutes later, stone-pelting began between two groups in the area. Amidst slogans of “Modi, Modi”, I spotted black smoke billowing in the sky. As I rushed towards the building on fire, a few men near a Shiv Mandir stopped me. When I told them I was going to take photographs, they told me not to go there. “Bhai, aap bhi to Hindu ho? Kyun jaa rahe ho? Aaj Hindu jaag gaya hai. (Brother, you are also a Hindu. Why are you going there? Hindus have woken up today),” said one of them.”

The journalists says as soon as he started taking photos, a few men wielding bamboo sticks and rods surrounded him, tried to snatch his camera. Later they followed him.

The journalist recalled: “A youth accosted me and asked, “Bhai, tu zyada uchhal raha hai. Tu Hindu hai ya Musalman? (Brother, you are acting very smart. Are you a Hindu or a Muslim?)” They threatened to take off my pants to confirm my religion. I then folded my hands and said I was just a lowly photographer. They then gave me a few threats, but let me go.”