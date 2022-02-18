Are you PM of India or for just Uttar Pradesh? KTR asks PM Modi

Hyderabad: TRS Working President and Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether he is the PM of the whole nation or just the states of North India like Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He called the Prime Minister the Vice-Chancellor of Whatsapp University targeting the BJP IT Cell’s propaganda online.

Addressing the Telangana Rashtra Samiti party meeting in Rajanna Siricilla district, KTR scathingly attacked PM Modi and leaders of the state Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) and said that the country has gained nothing in the last 7 years of their rule.

“They have given zero funds to Telangana. Their Har Ghar Jal is copied from our Mission Bhageeratha. He (PM Modi) has promised a lot of things. Did anybody get the 15 lakhs that he promised? Forget 15 lakhs, nobody even got 15 paise. He also promised 2 crore jobs every year. Until now, 16 crore jobs. Did anybody get those? Later he said that selling Pakodas is also a job. Modi promises in crores and delivers in Pakodas. Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is nothing but Sab Bakwaas ( All lies),” he remarked.

KTR said that if somebody persists and asked more questions, the saffron party would revert to the ‘Akbar-Bin Laden- Pakistan’ debate. “Other than this there is nothing,” he added.

KTR then targetted the state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay and asked whether there is only Ram in Ayodhya and not the Vemulawada Rajanna for them. “Come build a temple here. If Bandi Sanjay has the guts, get a Rs 1000 crore package for the temple in Vemulawada. Here in Siricilla, for a power loom cluster, I have been asking the central cabinet ministers for 8 years. Not a rupee came until now. Why so much indifference for Telangana?” he asked.

“The BJP led centre has spent Rs 375 crores on conducting the Kumbh Mela in UP and they have only given Rs 2.5 crore for the Sammakka Saaralamma tribal festival here. Union Minister Kishan Reddy is shameless. Arent we not even ten percent important as Uttar Pradesh?” he questioned.

The Minister asked the TRS workers across the district and the state to keep reminding people of the great work that the pink party has been doing. “Remind people of the situation before the new state formed and put up posters on all the benefits that people are receiving because of the welfare schemes run by the TRS government. You cannot expect KCR Garu to come to wave a wand at the last minute and win us elections. The work has to be done now. Inform people about our work and inculcate discipline in our wards,” he said.

State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar, MLAs Chennamaneni Ramesh, Sunke Ravishankar, Rasamayi Balakishan, MLC Bhanu Prasad Rao and district party workers were present at the event.