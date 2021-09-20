Are you ready to undergo lie detector test in ‘note for vote’ case: KTR to Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana’s minister for information technology and industries K.T. Rama Rao on Monday hit back at TPCC chief Revanth Reddy amid a war of words between the two leaders.

On Monday morning, Revanath Reddy tweeted, “To create awareness in the youth on increasing drug menace in the country…I have started the #WhiteChallenge and @KVishReddy has graciously accepted …Both of us will be waiting for @KTRTRS at Amaraveerula Sthupam today at 12 noon”.

To create awareness in the youth on increasing drug menace in the country…I have started the #WhiteChallenge and @KVishReddy has graciously accepted …Both of us will be waiting for @KTRTRS at Amaraveerula Sthupam today at 12 noon. pic.twitter.com/Q2OFWZAnu5 — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) September 20, 2021

Responding to it, KTR wrote that he is ready to undergo any test if Rahul Gandhi is willing to join. He further asked the TPCC chief, “If I take the test & get a clean chit, will you apologise & quit your posts?”.

Continuing his attack, he wrote, “Are you ready for a lie detector test on #Note4Vote “.

Are you ready for a lie detector test on #Note4Vote https://t.co/8WqLErrZ7u — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 20, 2021

Earlier too, rejecting allegations of Revanth Reddy linking him to the drugs racket, KTR has said that he is ready to give samples for drug tests and asked whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too would give samples for the same.

On Saturday, he said, “How am I connected to this (drugs case). I will give blood, hair, and even liver samples. Will Rahul Gandhi too give his samples?”.

He had also warned that the government will not hesitate to book cases against those making baseless allegations. Referring to the case booked against central minister Narayan Rane for slap remark against Maharashtra chief minister, KTR said the Telangana government will also start booking those making baseless allegations and using objectionable words against the chief minister. He said if needed such leaders will be booked for sedition.