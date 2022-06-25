‘Are you really Muslim?’ Trolls attack Hina Khan on Instagram

Mumbai: Ultimate diva Hina Khan is one of the most celebrated actresses in the telly industry and has been ruling the showbiz industry for several years now. From her first acting stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain to representing India at the Cannes Film Festival, Hina Khan has had a long journey with several ups and downs and now enjoys a massive fan following. However, like other celebrities, she is often subjected to a lot of trolling and hate comments from netizens, too.

Recently, Hina Khan had taken to Instagram to share photos of her enjoying herself on a beach in Abu Dhabi. In the photos, she can be seen sporting a monokini which has triggered a lot of trolling from her followers. Check out her post here.

Attacking her religious beliefs, a user said, “Are you really a Muslim girl?”

Another user said, “To ye hai Ye Rishta kya kehlata hai ki Mahaan paariwaarik Aur Param Sanskari Bahu Akshara urf Hina Khan”

Hina Khan’s reply to trolls

This is not the first time that Hina Khan has received hate comments for her religious beliefs and she had recently taken to Twitter to hit back at her trolls. She tweeted, “Insensitive, rude, disrespectful people come in all forms and don’t know boundaries.. They are intrusive in your business and will say anything to hurt you..So my dear, set boundaries and get rid of those who cross the line..Boundaries protect your mental health you see.”

Insensitive, rude, disrespectful people come in all forms and don’t know boundaries.. They are intrusive in your business and will say anything to hurt you..So my dear, set boundaries and get rid of those who cross the line..Boundaries protect your mental health you see 🤗 #Peace — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 8, 2022

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in Stebin Ben’s music video ‘Mohabbat Hain’ and is currently gearing up for her Hindi-English bilingual film ‘Country of Blind’. Reportedly, She will also be seen in web series Seven One. Key details about the show are yet to be announced