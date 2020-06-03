Arfa Khanum highlights how US, India treat minorities

New Delhi: Indian Journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani highlighted how the United State and India treat their minorities.

She also compared the alleged atrocities against Muslims in India and crimes against blacks in the US.

Protests in US

Speaking on the protests that broke out in the US after a white policeman killed a black man, George Floyd, she said that US police allowed people to hold peaceful demonstrations whereas, in India, cases were booked against CAA protesters.

It may be recalled that during riots that broke out in Delhi in the month of February, police allegedly assaulted a person by name Faizan and forced her to sing national anthem. Later, he died.

Injustice

The journalist said that when an incident of injustice take place in the US, civil society and the public raise their voice. In India too many persons raise their concern over injustices, however, it is negligible when compared to the US.

It may be noted that in the US, the death of George Floyd has sparked outrage across the nation. He was detained and subsequently died in police custody in Minneapolis.

After the death, protests broke out in various parts of the country. When the protesters reached White House, Trump was allegedly taken to an underground bunker.

