Argentina aims to vaccinate two-thirds of population in 2021

Buenos Aires, Dec 15 : The Argentine government aims to vaccinate 30 million people, or more than two-thirds of the population, against the novel coronavirus in 2021, Defence Minister Agustin Rossi said.

Speaking to a local radio station in Buenos Aires on Monday, Rossi said that in the first three months of 2021, the immunization drive will focus on those most at risk, such as the elderly, especially since the average age of deaths from Covid-19 is “74 years old”, Xinhua news agency reported.

The campaign will then spread to other segments of the population, which numbers some 45 million people.

“Throughout the year (2021), we hope to vaccinate 30 million Argentines,” said Rossi.

Argentina registered its first case of Covid-19 on March 3.

As of Tuesday morning, the country’s overall caseload and death toll stood at 1,503,222 and 41,041, respectively.

