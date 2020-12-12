Argentina announces commitment in fight against climate change

Buenos Aires, Dec 13 : Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has announced the country’s new commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and to helping communities adapt to the consequences of climate change.

“Climate change is a reality that is affecting humanity as a whole and that requires immediate and coordinated action from leaders around the world,” said the President during the Climate Ambition Summit via video link.

Fernandez said that “the world’s reconstruction in the post-pandemic era is the opportunity we have to advance in this sense, where international cooperation and multilateralism play leading roles.”

“Argentina reaffirms its commitment to the Paris Agreement and adopts climate change as a state policy,” said the president in his speech, pointing out that the country has invested about 15 billion U.S. dollars, with international financing, in mitigation and adaptation actions.

Within the new goals proposed for 2030, Argentina will limit its greenhouse gas emissions to 25.7 per cent, a number lower than the one committed to in 2015, Xinhua reported.

The President also guaranteed Argentina’s commitment to present a long-term, low-emission strategy to achieve carbon-neutral development by 2050.

The summit, which aims to make new commitments to tackling climate change and delivering on the Paris Agreement on climate change, was co-convened by the United Nations, the United Kingdom and France, and in partnership with Chile and Italy.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.