Argentina reports 5,944 new cases of Covid-19

By IANS|   Published: 22nd February 2021 4:53 am IST
Argentina reports 5,944 new cases of Covid-19

Buenos Aires, Feb 21 : Argentina reported 5,944 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the national tally to 2,060,625, the health ministry said.

The ministry also reported 122 more deaths from the disease, taking the nationwide death toll to 51,122, the Xinhua news reported.

A total of 1,861,433 patients have recovered so far, while 148,070 cases remain active, it said.

Argentina has extended its social, preventive and mandatory distancing measures until February 28.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 22nd February 2021 4:53 am IST
Back to top button