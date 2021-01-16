Argentina tour about getting back into groove: Hockey captain Rani

Buenos Aires, Jan 16 : The Indian women team’s primary objective during their tour of Argentina is to get back into the swing of playing top level international hockey, said captain Rani Rampal. The team, on its first tour in almost a year, will play its first match on Sunday.

“We understand and take into consideration that we haven’t played an international match with the maximum intensity in these past nine-10 months, and that we might take time to get back into our groove, and that is what this tour is all about,” said Rani, 26, in a Hockey India press release.

India start the tour with a match against Argentina’s junior team on Sunday evening here. They will play another match against the Argentine juniors on January 19 before they face Argentina B on January 22 and 24.

They then play four matches against the senior team, on January 26, 28, 30, and 31.

“I think this tour is really important for us in terms of resuming competitive hockey. We have a crucial year to look forward to, and with such matches against strong sides, we will be able to keep working hard towards our goal of preparing well for the Tokyo Olympics,” said Rani.

