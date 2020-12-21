Argentine police arrest partygoers for violating Covid-19 curbs

Buenos Aires, Dec 21 : Argentine authorities shut down a number of clandestine parties and arrested partygoers for violating mandatory health measures currently in place against the coronavirus pandemic.

Two clandestine parties with over 350 participants were disbanded in the city of La Plata, southeast of Buenos Aires, on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Some participants reportedly attacked police vehicles with stones.

The city has imposed fines of up to 2 million pesos ($24,100) for the organisers of the parties.

Another clandestine party hosting 50 people was shut down in the city of San Pedro in Jujuy province.

Authorities seized alcoholic beverages and also arrested a number of people for violating pandemic health measures, local news agency Telam reported.

Argentina has registered 1,541,285 cases and 41,813 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

The Social, Preventive, and Obligatory Distancing measures enforced by the Argentine government to control the pandemic will last until January 31.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.