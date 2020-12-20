Argentine president highlights official aid plans mitigating pandemic effects

By IANS|   Published: 21st December 2020 4:55 am IST
Buenos Aires, Dec 21 : Argentine President Alberto Fernandez highlighted multiple official aid plans set to mitigate the social effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Without projects such as Emergency Family Income and Assistance for Work and Production, poverty rate would be much higher, Fernandez said in a statement to the radio station “El Destape.”

As the pandemic prevails, Fernandez urged citizens to celebrate holidays at the end of the year and summer vacations with extreme caution, the Xinhua news gency reported.

“People relax a lot but you have to be careful, because the problem is not over,” the President said.

Argentina has so far reported over 15,37,000 cases and 41,000 deaths after registering its first Covid-19 case on March 3.

The Social, Preventive, and Obligatory Distancing measures ordered by the Argentine government to control the pandemic will last until January 31.

