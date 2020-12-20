Ariana Grande announces engagement

By IANS|   Published: 21st December 2020 4:34 am IST
Los Angeles, Dec 21 : Pop star Ariana Grande has announced her engagement on Instagram to realtor Dalton Gomez by sharing a photograph of a diamond ring he gave her. The couple has been dating for nearly a year.

Ariana posted four photographs in all. Besides a close-up of the oval stone apparently set on a platinum ring, she has also shared three mushy images of the duo, who were reportedly dating since the start of the year.

“Forever n then some,” she wrote as caption with the pictures on her verified Instagram account.

Among the first to celebrate the news was Ariana’s mother, Joan. “I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after!” tweeted Joan.

Ariana’s friends from the world of showbiz have posted congratulatory messages, too.

“Soooo happy for u guys!!! Love you!!!” wrote reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

“YAYYYYYY!!!!! so so happy for you guys!!” wrote model Hailey Bieber.

