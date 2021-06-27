Ariana Grande shares cute throwback picture as baby on her birthday

By ANI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 27th June 2021 12:03 pm IST
Ariana Grande shares cute throwback picture as baby on her 28th birthday
American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande (Source: Instagram)

Washington: American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande turned 28 today and marked the occasion by posting a baby picture of herself on her social media account.

She took to Instagram and shared a photo, which is a close up of her face while she is getting what appears to be a bath.

“hbd tiny, i am taking care of you !” Ariana wrote in the caption.

Soon after the newly-married star posted the picture, a number of fans and fellow celebrity followers chimed into the comments section, extending birthday wishes to her.

Katy Perry wrote, “Omg let me babysit her she’s so adorbi”. While Nicki Minaj noted, “HBD MY PRETTY LIDDO BABYYYYY. LOVE YOU!!!!”

On a related note, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd gave the opening performance for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards in May. The pop star made her first public appearance after getting married to her beau and real estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony recently.

