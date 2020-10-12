Arif, ambulance driver who ferried 200 bodies, dies of Covid

New Delhi: Arif Khan, the ambulance driver who spent his days in serving humanity lost his own life. He ferried nearly 200 bodies for their funeral rites. He ferried the patients to the hospital and the dead bodies to crematorium and graveyards.

After ferrying 200 dead bodies since March, 48-year-old, Arif Khan contracted coronavirus on October 3. He breathed his last on Saturday morning.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal, an NGO, had hired Arif Khan’s services. The NGO provides free emergency services in Delhi and surrounding areas. By associating with the NGO, Arif Khan would take the dead body for last rites.

Founder of the Seva Dal Jetendar Singh Shetty told that Arif Khan spent his days and nights in ambulance during the past six months. He stayed in a parking lot, 28 kilometres away from his house located at Saleempur in North-east Delhi. He would talk to his wife and four children on phone. Arif Khan would be available 24/7 for ambulance services. He not only dedicated his vehicle free for the service but also collected money for last rites of several dead bodies. He would perform the last rites of dead bodies irrespective of their religion as per their religious belief.

Arif Khan earned Rs 16000 per month. He was the sole bread earner of his family. The rent of his house is Rs 9000. Now his two sons are taking care of the family by doing petty works.

