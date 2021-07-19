Arjun Bijlani confirms Bigg Boss 15’s offer; Here’s full list of participants

Mumbai: Indian television’s biggest and popular reality show Bigg Boss is gearing up to make a grand comeback with it’s 15th season. Hosted by Salman Khan, the controversial show will premiere in September or October this year, if everything goes well.

Recently, a few reports were doing rounds on internet which suggested that the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Arjun Bijlani will be entering the house this season.

Now, the Naagin fame actor has confirmed being approached by the makers of Bigg Boss for the upcoming season. However, he is still pondering on whether to accept the offer or not. Speaking to Indian Express, he said “I have been offered Bigg Boss 15 and I am giving it a thought. However, I still don’t know if I will eventually get locked in or not. There’s still a lot of time for that show.”

Not just this, it is also being reported that VJ Anusha Dandekar, a sister of Shibani Dandekar, and TV actor Amit Tandon has also been approached by the makers.

Ever since the new season of Bigg Boss has announced, many names are being cropped up who are likely to take part in the show. Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda has said that she has been approached by the makers for this season and her participation in the show is being considered almost final.

Take a look at the probable list of contestants who are likely to enter BB House.

Tentative list of Bigg Boss 15 participants

Divya Agarwal Disha Vakani Anushka Dandekar Amit Tandon Arjun Bijlani Rhea Chakraborty Neha Marda Sanaya Irani Gulki Joshi

However, the final confirmed list from the makers of Bigg Boss 15 is still awaited.

This year makers of Bigg Boss 15 have given a twist to the season by introducing the show on VOOT ahead of the TV premiere. The show will stream on the OTT platform for 6 weeks wherein contestants will be fighting to enter the main show hosted by Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss OTT is likely to host by BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and runners up Shehnaaz Gill.