Arjun Bijlani is missing his ‘champ’ Ayaan

By IANS|   Posted by Nikita Venkatesh  |   Published: 21st June 2021 10:38 am IST
Arjun Bijlani (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Bijlani, who is currently in Cape Town, shooting for adventure reality show “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi”, uploaded a collage of pictures with his son Ayaan.

The actor is missing Ayaan all the more as everyone celebrates Father’s Day on Sunday.

Arjun uploaded the post on his Instagram page and captioned it as: “Happy Father’s Day to me. Missing you champ. Coming soon! #happyfather’s day.”

He also uploaded a video in his Instagram stories, where Ayaan has sent a video message to him, wishing him a Happy Father’s Day.

