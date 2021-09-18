Arjun Bijlani removed from Bigg Boss 15 contestants list

Mumbai: Salman Khan‘s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 will be breaking through living rooms soon. It is being said that the show will begin airing from October 3rd. However, an official confirmation regarding the premiere date is still awaited.

Bigg Boss 15 will start once its digital version ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will close its curtains. The Karan Johar-hosted show will get its winner tomorrow amongst — Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal.

As fans are excited about BB 15, many popular names from the industry are being speculated who are expected to take part in show. The rumoured list is creating huge abuzz among the audience. Arjun Bijlani, who is currently in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, was also approached by the makers. Earlier, he confirmed that he is giving a thought about taking part in the show.

Arjun Bijlani rejects Bigg Boss 15 offer

Now, according to a latest report in SpotBoye, Arjun will not be participating in BB 15. The actor is reportedly busy shooting for his web series titled ‘Roohaniyat’ with the Endemolshine production house and doesn’t have his date. Due to which the actor will not be able to enter the reality show this year.

Earlier, speaking with Indian Express, he admitted that he has been offered Bigg Boss 15. He said, “I have been offered Bigg Boss 15 and I am giving it a thought. However, I still don’t know if I will eventually get locked in or not. There’s still a lot of time for that show.”

Meanwhile, take a look at other celebrities’ names who might enter Salman Khan’s show.

Bigg Boss 15 contestants list

Mohsin Khan Disha Vakani Anushka Dandekar Amit Tandon Rhea Chakraborty Neha Marda Sanaya Irani Gulki Joshi Surbhi Chandna Reem Shaikh

Theme and timings of the show

According to reports, BB 15 will premiere on Colors TV on 3rd October at 9 pm. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show will air at 10:30 pm from Monday to Friday and the Weekend Ka Vaar will air at 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

The new season of Bigg Boss 15 will have a ‘jungle theme’. The upcoming season is going to be ‘hatke’ as the contestants will first have to cross this forest to enter the house.