Arjun Bijlani WINS Khatron Ke Khiladi 11; Divyanka is runner-up

Mumbai: The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 hosted by Rohit Shetty, which premiered on July 17, is all set to close its curtains this weekend. The grand finale will air on September 26. Ahead of the finale, there were many predictions about the winner among the audience. Many reports and polls suggested that Arjun Bijlani has maximum chances of lifting the trophy this season.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner – Arjun Bijlani

After almost 2 months of wait, KKK 11 has finally got its winner — Arjun Bijlani. Yes, you heard that right! This was confirmed by Arjun’s wife Neha Swami Bijlani who took to her Instagram story and shared the winner’s trophy. Neha also penned a sweet note for Arjun saying that she is proud of him. “I’m soooooo proud of you my jaan… I know what you have done really.. you deserve all the happiness in the world.. @arjunbijlani,” Neha wrote.

The trophy is shaped in the form of a lion with a flag behind it saying, ‘Darr vs Dare’. We can also see ‘Winner | Season 11’ written on the trophy.





Which means, Arjun Bijlani took home the coveted trophy, heft prize money (which is not disclosed yet) and a swanky swift car.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 runner up – Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi reportedly emerged as the runner-up of the show during the finale shoot that took place in Mumbai yesterday.

A look KKK 11’s contestants

The 13 participants who took part in the show were — Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal and Sana Makbul

What are your thoughts on Arjun Bijlani winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 11? Was he the deserving winner of the show? Let us know in the comments section below.