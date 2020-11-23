Arjun Kapoor: Children should never go without adequate food

Mumbai, Nov 23 : Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has opened up about his food start-up venture that has been feeding 1000 children every month. He says kids should never go without food or suffer from malnutrition.

“The pandemic has thrown numerous challenges at our society and children have been deeply affected by it. The sudden loss of income for families, especially in the ones where men are the only bread earners, has put a lot of children at harm in a way,” Arjun said.

He added: “Through my venture FoodCloud, we have tried to take care of children and provide them with nutritious meals.”

“Children should never go without adequate food or suffer from malnutrition, and our endeavour has been to help as many children we can and do our bit as responsible citizens of this nation,” he said.

Currently, Arjun is busy shooting for his upcoming film “Bhoot Police” in Himachal Pradesh, along with Yami Gautam, Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.