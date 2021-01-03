Arjun Kapoor enjoys Sunday meal cooked by Malaika Arora

By IANS|   Published: 3rd January 2021 6:55 pm IST
Mumbai, Jan 3 : Actor Arjun Kapoor has flaunted culinary skills of his girlfriend Malaika Arora.

Arjun took to Instagram Stories to share a video of food cooked by Malaika. He also wrote: “When she cooks for you on Sunday.”

In response to it, Malaika shared the video on Instagram Stories along with red heart emojis.

Going by their photos and videos, the couple seem to be having a happy Sunday.

Malaika also posted her photo taken while relaxing in a swimming pool. “Smile, be happy n make your year count …. make 2021 glorious …. happy Sunday,” she captioned it.

For them, the new year began with them making their relationship official on Instagram with a loved-up picture.

