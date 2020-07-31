Arjun Kapoor recalls ‘the days when we roamed free’

Posted By IANS Desk Last Updated: 1st August 2020 3:21 am IST
Arjun Kapoor recalls 'the days when we roamed free'

Mumbai, July 31 : Amid the ongoing pandemic, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recalled the days when people could roam free.

Arjun took to Instagram, where he posted a monochrome picture of himself. In the image, he is seen in what seems like an open landscape.

“Those were the days when we roamed free… #throwbackthursday,” he captioned the image.

Arjun recently went down memory lane and shared a throwback video from the shooting of “Mubarakan”, which was released three years back.

On the work front, he will be soon seen opposite Rakul Preet Singh in a rom-com. Reportedly, the makers are planning to resume shooting for the film in Mumbai.

His film with Parineeti Chopra, “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”, is also ready for release.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close