Arjun Kapoor reveals about his serious health issue, ‘Have been battling for the longest time’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who was hailed her his performances in Son of Sardar and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar recently, opened up about his weight loss journey and how it’s been for him. He got trolled quite often for the same. However, his recent transformation came as a tight slap on the faces of all those who trolled him.

In his latest interview with Bombay Times, Arjun Kapoor stated that he suffers through a health condition that makes it difficult for him to transform quickly. He also opened up about his emotional journey to battle obesity and body shaming on social media.

“Not many know, but I have been battling obesity for the longest time. I was just not a fat kid, it was a health issue. It hasn’t been easy. My underlying health condition has always made it a struggle for me to constantly stay a certain size. While I have been criticised a lot for my physique, I have taken it on the chin because people expect actors to be seen in a certain body type. I understand that. They haven’t understood the struggle that I have gone through and it’s alright. I have to only prove it to myself and to people who believe in me,” he said.

He further added, “My condition makes it difficult for me to achieve quick results. The transformation people can achieve in a month, it takes me two months to do that. For a year, I have single-mindedly focused on myself to achieve my current body type and I desire only to get fitter and better.”

For an actor, there has always been pressure to prove themselves and deliver hits. “Shaming has sadly become a part of our culture and I can only hope that we get better as a society,” the actor admits that the negativity has got to him and triggered the health issue that he already had.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arjun Kapoor will soon be seen in Ek Villain 2 and Bhoot Police, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez.