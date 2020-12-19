Arjun Mathur prepares for ‘Made In Heaven’ season 2

Mumbai, Dec 18 : Actor Arjun Mathur has started his preparation for the second season of the web series Made In Heaven. He says that it has been a tough and unhealthy year, and he is glad to be back on track.

Arjun plays Karan Mehra, a Delhi-based wedding planner who is a gay man at a time when homosexuality is illegal. To do justice to the continuation of his role, he has started to get back in shape.

Talking about fitness woes, he said: “It’s been a tough and unhealthy year, but I’m glad to be back on track now and all that energy I have stored because of sitting at home has got me raring to go. It’s great that its finally happening, I can’t wait to be back on sets as Karan Mehra.”

The actor has been following a strict diet and workout regime, which got disturbed due to lockdown.

Made In Heaven 2 was slated to go on floors in April but the schedules had to be halted due to the pandemic. The show also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi.

