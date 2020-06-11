Arjun Mathur to star in Netflix short film on lockdown

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Mathur has announced his upcoming short film, “Out With It”, as part of the anthology “Home Stories” which he shot from his house.

“Home Stories” is an anthology comprising four short stories about life under lockdown and will release on Netflix’s YouTube channel on Friday.

“Shot something at Home during #lockdown, with my lifelines @ozajay and @teebirdyfly, under the remote direction of Sahirr Sethi,” the “Made In Heaven” star posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

According to Netflix, the films were predominantly shot indoors, on personal devices including smartphones, laptops and cameras. The post production, too, was done completely from home.

Apart from “Out With It”, the anthology features director Anubhuti Kashyap’s “Will You Be My Quarantine” starring Saba Azad and Imaad Shah, “Delivering Smiles” by Tanvi Gandhi, starring Tanmay Dhanania, and director Ashwin Laxmi Narayan’s “Web Ne Bana Di Jodi” featuring Apoorva Arora, Veer Rajwant Singh, Rakesh and Aradhana Bedi.

Source: PTI

